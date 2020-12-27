 Skip to main content
Reginald Antwan Bethea -- Cope
Reginald Antwan Bethea -- Cope

COPE -- Reginald Antwan Bethea, 42, of 1063 Binnicker Bridge Road, died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, as a result of an automobile accident.

Funeral plans will be announced by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

The family will not be receiving friends at the residence due to COVID-19.

