Reginald Antwan Bethea -- Cope

COPE -- Reginald Antwan Bethea, 42, of 1063 Binnicker Bridge Road, died Dec. 24, 2020, as a result of an automobile accident.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Canaan Baptist Church Cemetery.

Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 12 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at glvoersfuneralhome.com