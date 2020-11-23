 Skip to main content
Redrick Sidney Primus -- St. George
Redrick Sidney Primus -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- The graveside service for Redrick Sidney Primus, 52, of Second Texas Road, St. George, will be held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in St. George, with the Rev. Terry Parler officiating.

Friends may call Stevens Funeral Home.

Online condolences maybe expressed at www.stevensfh.net.

