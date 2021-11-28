 Skip to main content
Rebecca Williams Richardson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Rebecca Williams Richardson, 88, of 356 Kinard St., died Nov. 27, 2021, at The Legacy at South Pointe Drive, Greenville, following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

