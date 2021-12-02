Rebecca Williams Richardson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Graveside services for Rebecca Williams Richardson, 88, of 356 Kinard St., Orangeburg, SC 29118, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Richardson died Saturday, Nov. 27, at The Legacy at South Pointe Drive in Greenville following an extended illness.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2. An Ivory Beyond the Wall service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not be receiving guests due to COVID-19.

