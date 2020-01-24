{{featured_button_text}}
Rebecca Smithzer

BOWMAN -- Funeral services for Ms. Rebecca Smithzer, 62, of 903 Cedarwood Court, Bowman, will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Antioch Baptist Church, 7640 Charleston Highway, Bowman, with interment in the church cemetery. The Rev. Gary D. Miller and the Rev. Arthur W. Goforth III are officiating.

Ms. Smithzer passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory of Orangeburg.

Friends may call Friday from 3 to 6:30 p.m. at 903 Cedarwood Court, Bowman, and from 6 to 9 p.m. at 73 Deer Meadow Lane, St. Matthews, and Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory of Orangeburg.

