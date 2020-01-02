{{featured_button_text}}

Rebecca Rhodes

SANTEE -- Rebecca Rhodes, 64, of Santee, transitioned to heaven on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.

Family and friends are invited to attend her celebration of life services at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Greater Deliverance Tabernacle Church, 125 Sugar Hill Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059. Burial will be in Island Cemetery, Holly Hill. Visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Grace Chapel in Holly Hill.

Ms. Rhodes will be greatly missed by her 11 siblings, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Services are entrusted to Grace Funeral Services, 8827 Old State Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059 (803-496-5539).

Service information

Jan 3
Visitation
Friday, January 3, 2020
3:00PM-8:00PM
Grace Funeral Services LLC - Holly Hill
8827 Old State Rd
Holly Hill, South Carolina 29059
Jan 4
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 4, 2020
1:00PM
Greater Deliverance Tabernacle
125 Sugar Hill Road
Holly Hill, SC 29059
Jan 4
Interment
Saturday, January 4, 2020
3:00PM
Island Cemetery
Trailblaze Road
Holly Hill, SC 29059
