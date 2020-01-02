Rebecca Rhodes
SANTEE -- Rebecca Rhodes, 64, of Santee, transitioned to heaven on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.
Family and friends are invited to attend her celebration of life services at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Greater Deliverance Tabernacle Church, 125 Sugar Hill Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059. Burial will be in Island Cemetery, Holly Hill. Visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Grace Chapel in Holly Hill.
You have free articles remaining.
Ms. Rhodes will be greatly missed by her 11 siblings, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Services are entrusted to Grace Funeral Services, 8827 Old State Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059 (803-496-5539).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.