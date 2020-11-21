Rebecca Ray Dorsey -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Graveside services for Ms. Rebecca Ray Dorsey, 41, of 722 Burke Road, St. Matthews, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Shepherd's Field Cemetery, Santee, with Pastor Isaac Lemont Benekin officiating.
Ms. Dorsey passed away on Saturday, Nov. 14.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21.
The family will receive friends at the residence of her sister, Ms. Amanda Keitt, 150 Williams Brothers Lane, St. Matthews. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone at 803-664-3575, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.