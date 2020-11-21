Rebecca Ray Dorsey -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Graveside services for Ms. Rebecca Ray Dorsey, 41, of 722 Burke Road, St. Matthews, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Shepherd's Field Cemetery, Santee, with Pastor Isaac Lemont Benekin officiating.

Ms. Dorsey passed away on Saturday, Nov. 14.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21.

The family will receive friends at the residence of her sister, Ms. Amanda Keitt, 150 Williams Brothers Lane, St. Matthews. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone at 803-664-3575, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

