Rebecca Randolph -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Rebecca Randolph, 73, of 1076 Cinnabar Road, Bowman, died Nov. 8, 2022, at her residence following an extended illness.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Glover's Funeral Home. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be in Sandy Run Cemetery in Bowman.

Viewing will be held 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Friends may call at the residence of her son, Jeremiah Randolph, 1099 Cinnabar Road, Bowman, and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

