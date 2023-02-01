 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rebecca Mack Harrison -- Orangeburg

Rebecca Mack Harrison

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Rebecca Mack Harrison, 79, of 780 Nance St., Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in St. Stephen United Methodist Church Cemetery. Pastor Kenneth Carter is officiating.

Mrs. Harrison passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Family and friends may visit the residence of her daughter, Angela Williams, 2418 Bonneville Drive, Orangeburg, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

