Rebecca Harrison -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Rebecca Harrison, 79, of 780 Nance St., Orangeburg, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence of her daughter, Angela Williams, 2418 Bonneville Drive, Orangeburg, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and masks are required when visiting the residence.

