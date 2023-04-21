PELION - Rebecca Dickson Parrott, 83, of Pelion, entered the arms of Jesus on April 16, 2023.

Rebecca was born and raised in Orangeburg. At the age of 19, she started her career with the late Dr. H.M. Eargle and happily worked for him for 24 years. She continued her career in healthcare until she retired in 1987, to take on her proudest position as full-time Grandma to Leanne, Jordan, and Jackson.

She became "Gigi" to Madeline, her first great-grandchild, in 2013, and the two were smitten and inseparable ever since.

Rebecca loved reading and being outside working in her yard and garden. She grew beautiful flowers and always had extra vegetables to share with her family and friends.

She is predeceased by her parents, Charlie and Vernease Dickson; brother, Roy Dickson; and son-in-law, Billy Gene Gartman. She is survived by her husband, Charles Parrott; daughter, Sheila (John) Ellis; granddaughter, Leanne (Trey) Padgett; grandsons: Jordan (Caitlyn) Epting and Jackson Epting (Amanda Crayne); great-grandchildren: Madeline and Tillman Padgett and Charlotte Jones; sister, Nan ("Chuck") Brown; niece, Melissa (Curtis) Cain; and nephew, Randy (Cheryl) Brown.

A memorial service will be at 3:00 PM on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Columbia Road Church of God followed by a burial at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.