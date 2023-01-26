Rebecca 'Becky' Clement Furtick -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Rebecca "Becky" Clement Furtick, 64, of St. Matthews, passed away on Jan. 24, 2023. She was the wife of the late William Ray Furtick

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at the West End Cemetery, with the Rev. David Mitchell officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home. Friends may call at the residence at other times.

Becky was born in Opelousas, Louisiana, a daughter of the late Sherman Ray Clement and Margaret Bishop Clement. She worked for Calhoun County since 1978, elected as the county treasurer in 2004, and faithfully served the community for over 40 years. Her kind and tenacious spirit will be missed by all that came to know her.

Survivors include her son, Jerrell "Frank" Furtick; granddaughter, Hillary Adams (Chase); special niece, Megan Whitfield; sister, Debbie C. Jones; brothers, Travis D. Clement and Jeffrey D. Clement; and a number of nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.

Memorials may be sent to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or the Tiny Super Heroes, CRMO Foundation, 452 Sovereign Court B, Ballwin, MO 63011.

