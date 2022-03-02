 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rebecca ‘Becki’ Huntley Rogers -- Orangeburg

Rebecca ‘Becki’ Huntley Rogers

ORANGEBURG -- Rebecca "Becki" Huntley Rogers, 68, of Orangeburg, passed away Feb. 28, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 3, at Pine Hill United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends in the church sanctuary at 12:30 p.m. on the day of the service.

Memorials may be made to Pine Hill United Methodist Church, 4125 Neeses Highway, Neeses, SC 29107.

Further details and online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.com/Dukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868

