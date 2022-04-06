 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reather Bell Pough -- North

Reather Bell Pough

NORTH -- The funeral service for Mrs. Reather Bell Pough, 98, of North, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Norway. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mrs Pough will be placed in the church an hour prior to the service. All attendees are asked to follow all CDC guidelines.

She passed away Saturday, April 2.

Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence. All visitors are required to wear a mask when visiting.

Friends may also call the funeral home.

