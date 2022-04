NORTH -- Mrs. Reather Bell Pough, 98, of North, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg after a brief illness.

Funeral pans will be announced by W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit from 2 to 6 p.m. daily at the residence. All visitors are required to wear a mask when visiting.

Friends may also contact the funeral home.