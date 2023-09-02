SANTEE -- Funeral services for Mr. Rayquan Tyrek Rollins, 22, of Santee, will be held at 1:00pm Sunday, September 3, 2023, at Union AME Church, 390 Old River Road, Elloree, with interment to follow in the church cemetery.

Mr. Rollins will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

Visitation will be held Saturday, September 2, 2023, from 11:00am-6:00pm.

Family and friends may visit 807 Antioch Road, Santee, or call Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

