Raymond Washington -- Cordova
Raymond Washington -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Mr. Raymond Washington, 50, of Cordova, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family is requesting that you do not visit the residence; however, his sisters, Ms. Dorothy Busby may be reached at 803-878-0528 and Ms. Denise Harvey, may be reached at 803-682-2750.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

