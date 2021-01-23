 Skip to main content
Raymond Washington -- Cordova
CORDOVA -- Graveside service for Mr. Raymond Washington, 50, of Cordova, will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Emmanuel AME Church, 1897 Hudson Road, Cope. The Rev. Dr. Herman L. Prince is officiating.

Mr. Washington passed away, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

