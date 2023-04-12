BOWMAN - Raymond Richardson, 80, of 2865 Big Buck Blvd., Bowman, SC, died at his residence on April 7, 2023.

Funeral Service will be Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel at 9:00 a.m. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations. Burial will be at Fort Jackson National Cemetery with Military Honors.

Viewing will be held Wednesday, April 12, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will receive limited guest due to COVID-19.

