Raymond Murph -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services Mr. Raymond Murph, 81, of 790 Spring St., Orangeburg will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Curtis Murph is officiating.

Mr. Murph passed away Saturday, July 24,at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 30, at the funeral home.

Friends may call the residence of his wife, Mrs. Juanita Murph, 803-533-1426, 790 Spring St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

