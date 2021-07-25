 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Raymond Murph -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Raymond Murph -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Raymond Murph, 81, of 790 Spring St., Orangeburg, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Due to COVID-19, the family is receiving immediate family only at the residence. Friends may also call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News