Raymond Murph -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Raymond Murph, 81, of 790 Spring St., Orangeburg, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Due to COVID-19, the family is receiving immediate family only at the residence. Friends may also call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg

