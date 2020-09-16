Raymond McKelvie -- Summerton

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SUMMERTON -- Mr. Raymond McKelvie of 1527 Urbana Road passed away Sept. 14, 2020, at McLeod Health Clarendon, Manning.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Friends may call at the residence of Ms. Essie Vines, 147 Buckhead Drive, Elloree. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions when visiting the residence.

Friends may also call the funeral home.