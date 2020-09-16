 Skip to main content
Raymond McKelvie -- Summerton
Raymond McKelvie -- Summerton

SUMMERTON -- Mr. Raymond McKelvie of 1527 Urbana Road passed away Sept. 14, 2020, at McLeod Health Clarendon, Manning.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Friends may call at the residence of Ms. Essie Vines, 147 Buckhead Drive, Elloree. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions when visiting the residence.

Friends may also call the funeral home.

