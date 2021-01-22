Raymond Jerome Martin -- Manning

MANNING -- Mr. Raymond Jerome Martin, 50, of 207 Oakland St., Manning, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital in Sumter.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family will not be receiving guests at the residence, however, you can contact his wife, Mrs. Shalonda Martin, at 803-460-1845. Friends may also call the funeral home.