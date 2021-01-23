Raymond Jerome Martin -- Manning

MANNING -- Graveside services for Mr. Raymond Jerome Martin, 50, of 207 Oakland St., Manning, will be held at noon Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at the Island Cemetery, with Pastor Francis Rivers officiating. COVID-19 precautions, including masks, will be required for persons attending the service.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family will not be receiving guests at the residence, due to COVID-19; however, you can contact his wife, Mrs. Shalanda Martin, at 803-460-1845.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.