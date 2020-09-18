Raymond 'Jap' McKelvie -- Summerton

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SUMMERTON -- Graveside services for Mr. Raymond "Jap" McKelvie, of 1527 Urbana Road, Summerton, and formerly of Elloree, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Saluda Baptist Church, 1485 Felderville Road, Elloree, with the Rev. Wallace Fuller officiating.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Friends may call at the residence of Ms. Essie Vines, 147 Buckhead Drive, Elloree. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions when visiting the residence. Friends may also call the funeral home. Online condolences may be

sent to info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.