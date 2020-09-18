 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Raymond 'Jap' McKelvie -- Summerton
0 comments

Raymond 'Jap' McKelvie -- Summerton

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SUMMERTON -- Graveside services for Mr. Raymond "Jap" McKelvie, of 1527 Urbana Road, Summerton, and formerly of Elloree, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Saluda Baptist Church, 1485 Felderville Road, Elloree, with the Rev. Wallace Fuller officiating.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Friends may call at the residence of Ms. Essie Vines, 147 Buckhead Drive, Elloree. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions when visiting the residence. Friends may also call the funeral home. Online condolences may be

sent to info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News