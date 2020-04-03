Raymond J. Marion -- Cordova
Raymond J. Marion -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Raymond J. Marion, 66, of Cordova, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 4, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Orangeburg. The Rev. Jim Parnell will be officiating.

Mr. Raymond was born on July 26, 1953, in New Jersey. He was the son of the late Kenneth Marion and the late Elizabeth Bucknow Marion.

Survivors include his brothers, Russell Marion (Kim) of Orangeburg, Kenneth Marion of New Jersey; nieces, Crystal Fulmer (Ashley), Peggy Marion, Ann Marie Marion; nephews, Ethan Marion and Keith Marion (Kathy); and a number of great-nieces and great-nephews.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 250 Williams St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30303, or the American Heart Association, 190 Knox Abbott Drive, Suite 301, Cayce, SC 29033.

