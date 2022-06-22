Raymond J. Harley -- Cope

COPE -- Raymond J. Harley, 72, of Cope, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 23, at St. George Baptist Church, 2590 Shillings Bridge Road, Orangeburg. Dr. David Anderson and Pastor Steve Dees will be officiating. Burial will follow with military honors at the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

Pallbearers will be Justin Harley, Morgan Colwell, Hayden Colwell, Zane Hearn, Michael “Mike” Skinner and Kip Nelson.

Mr. Raymond was born on Sept. 24, 1949, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late Ralph W. Harley and the late Pearline Griffin Harley. He joined the United States Army, where he volunteered for the Vietnam War. Mr. Raymond had several hobbies that kept him busy. He enjoyed fishing, watching old western movies, making knives and going to the local flea markets. His family and friends also knew the joy that telling stories brought him. He never met a stranger and he loved to talk to everyone. He loved spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. One of his greatest accomplishments was being a “Papa.”

He was preceded in death by his parents as well as a sister, Elaine Skinner, brothers, Watson Harley, Billy Davis and Charles Davis.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Dianne Gleaton Harley of the home; children, Mitchell Harley of Orangeburg, Heather Colwell (Deland) of Orangeburg, Jenny Hearn of Cordova; grandchildren, Kellie Harley, Brianna Mizzell, Justin Harley, Morgan Colwell, Hayden Colwell, Zane Hearn; five great-grandchildren; his buddies, “Rocky” and “Katty;” and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the friends and family that have prayed, supported and loved them over the last several months.

Memorials may be made to St. George Baptist Church, 2590 Shillings Bridge Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Friends may call the residence.

