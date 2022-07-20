Raymond Haynes III -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Raymond Haynes III, 32, of 2638 Kennerly Road, Orangeburg, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his sister and brother-in-law, Brianna (Joe) Haynes-Heyward, 2635 Kennerly Road, Orangeburg. A mask must be worn when visiting the residence.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.