Raymond Haynes III -- Orangebburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Raymond Haynes III, 32, of 2638 Kennerly Road, Orangeburg, will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Full Gospel Tabernacle #2 Church Cemetery, 1848 Burke Road, St. Matthews. Apostle Thomas Randells is officiating.

Mr. Haynes passed away on Sunday, July 17, at the Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 22, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

The family will receive friends at the residence of his sister and brother-in-law, Brianna Haynes-Heyward and Joe Heyward, 2635 Kennerly Road, Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask during visitation.

