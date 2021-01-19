Raymond E. Cramer -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband and father, Raymond E. Cramer, who passed away Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. at the age of 87 at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

He was born in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late James H. and Lurline Cramer.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Ruth Cramer; five children, Roy Cramer (Tina), Bryan Cramer (Suzanne), Ryan Cramer (Glenda), Star Lawton (Tony) and Kimmie Marion (Russell); eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Nellie Walters (James), Janet Dewberry (Ray) and Bruce Cramer (Margie); and was predeceased by brothers, Robert Cramer and Carl Cramer.

The family greatly appreciates all the doctors and staff of RMC, and especially Dr. Dion Franga and Dr. Danette McAlhaney for their love and support during this difficult time.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Pastors with The Salvation Army will be officiating.

Memorials may be made to The Salvation Army, 813 Nottingham St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

