Raymond Daniel Edwards -- Canaan

CANAAN -- Raymond Daniel Edwards, affectionately known as RayRay, loving son, brother, uncle, grandson, nephew, cousin, boyfriend and friend, passed away at the age of 22 on Nov. 25, 2021, surrounded by his family.

Ray was a strong Christian man who fought a courageous battle against Leukemia. Though he left this world far too soon, he left this world a better place and always shined his light for his Lord and Savior. He was a witness to many and on his final earthly day he was sharing the word of God with everyone and told his family he expected to see them all soon and he would be waiting on them.

He is survived by his parents, William and Gina Edwards; brother, Will Edwards; niece Nora Blevins; beloved girlfriend, Hannah Reed; maternal grandmother, Anna Rose Bell; paternal grandmother, Lorraine Edwards; and a host of loving aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Ralph O. Edwards.

Ray was a graduate of Branchville High School, where he loved to play soccer and football. After graduation, Ray started his journey to become an EMT and was looking forward to helping people, which was his passion. He was a member of the Branchville Baptist Church, where he loved to serve his Lord.

The family would like to thank MUSC 7West/HOPE Unit doctors, nurses and patient technicians for their awesome care of Ray.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, at Branchville Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour before services. Pallbearers will be Dylan Edwards, Vance Bailey, Siah Williams, Jas Bryant, Dalton Hughes and Dawson Whisenhunt. Arrangements are being handled by Ott Funeral Home.

Donations can be made to Hollings Cancer Center or Branchville Baptist Church in Ray's honor.

Online condolences can be sent to www.ottfh.com.