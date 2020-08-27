 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Raymond D. Bonaparte -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Raymond D. Bonaparte -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Raymond D. Bonaparte, 60, of 755 Whitman St., passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

The family requests that you do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed by phone to his parents, Mr. Cullie and Mrs. Helen Bonaparte at 803-531-2405 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Raymond Bonaparte as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News