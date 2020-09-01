 Skip to main content
Raymond D. Bonaparte -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Raymond D. Bonaparte, 60, of 755 Whitman St., will be held at noon Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Charcey Priester is officiating.

Mr. Bonaparte passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at the funeral home.

The family requests that you do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed by phone to his parents, Mr. Cullie and Mrs. Helen Bonaparte, at 803-531-2405, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

