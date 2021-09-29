Raymond Brown -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Mr. Raymond Brown of 101 Mockingbird Road, Cordova, passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence of his brother, Mr. James Brown, 101 Mockingbird Road, Cordova, or Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

