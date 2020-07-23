Raymond Ashby Ayers -- Columbia

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA -- Raymond Ashby Ayers, 77, of Columbia, joyously fixed his eyes on Jesus on Monday, July 20, 2020. Born in Charleston on Dec. 5, 1942, he was a son of the late Hiram Abiff Ayers and Ruby Mae Proctor Ayers (Gramling).

He earned a BS in physics from Clemson College and a master's in mathematics from the University of South Carolina. He was a captain in the United States Army and served overseas during the Vietnam War. He taught mathematics as a grad student and later to soldiers at Fort Jackson and inmates at CCI. His own daughter, however, was a lost cause.

Mr. Ayers worked as a computer programmer and systems analyst in the computer services division of the University of South Carolina, where he unabashedly displayed his Clemson decor. He was a long-time member of Spring Valley Baptist Church, where he served as a Sunday school teacher, most recently of the BYKOTA Class. He also served on numerous committees including Stewardship, Constitution and Bylaws, and the Student Center Building, and many years as a deacon.

He was an active member of the Gideons International as a member of the Columbia East Camp, and the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 303. He loved eating hot sauce, Chen's Chinese, Red Lobster and breakfast at Lizard's Thicket. His love language was sarcasm and he loved to pick on those that he loved.