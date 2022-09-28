Ray Wayne Smith -- Eutawville

EUTAWVILLE -- Ray Wayne Smith, 77 of Eutawville, passed away on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at his residence.

Born on April 24, 1945, in Orangeburg, Ray was a son of the late Cherrie Watkins Smith and William Smith. Ray enjoyed being outdoors and spending time at the lake. He was an avid Gamecock fan. Ray served with the Eutawville Volunteer Fire Department for over 50 years. He was a member of Eutawville United Methodist Church.

Ray is survived by his wife, Martha Ann Smith; sisters, Luana Singletary (Daniel) and Billie Joy Meinders. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Ray also is survived by his furry companions, Tilly and Whisper. Ray was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Bonnie Risher; and a brother-in-law, Mark Meinders.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Sept. 29, at Eutawville United Methodist Church. Services will follow at noon in the church. Interment to follow at Eutawville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Eutawville Cemetery, P.O. Box 5, Eutawville, SC 29048, or Eutawville Fire Department, P.O. Box 911, Eutawville, SC 29048.

Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at avingerfh.com Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, 2274 Eutaw Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059.