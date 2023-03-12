SPRINGFIELD -- Funeral services for Ray Hallman Barr, 94, of Springfield, SC, will be held at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Springfield, SC, with the Reverend Adam Hensley officiating. Burial will follow in the Springfield Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the church. Her nephews will serve as pallbearers.

Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4151 Spruill, Suite 250, North Charleston, SC, 29405; or to the Pleasant Hill Mission Fund, 150 Hi Cotton Lane, Springfield, SC, 29146.

Mrs. Ray passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023. Born in Orangeburg County, SC, she was a daughter of the late Charlie Hallman and Addie Lou Steverson Hallman and was married to the late O'Neal "Bo Peep" Barr. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday School Secretary and Treasurer for over 35 years. She retired from the Quality Control Division at Roper Industries.

Mrs. Ray was best known for making and sharing her lemon glazed pound cakes and working in her flowers. She loved her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her daughter, Joan Jeffcoat of Swansea; a son, Timmy (Margaret Ann) Barr of Springfield; grandchildren, Shannon (Daniel) Lake, Kevin O'Neal (Sherrie) Jeffcoat, Ashley (Cliff) Williamson and Kyle Barr; great-grandchildren, Taylor and Mallory Williamson, Ethan and Brooke Jeffcoat and Ryan Lake.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Jessie Martin, Jennie Sloan and Eleanor Counts; and her brothers, B. C. Hallman, Robert Linzy Hallman and Roy Fulton Hallman.

Folk Funeral Home, Inc. and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our on-line registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.