Ray Anthony Brown -- Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK -- Ray Anthony Brown, 57, of 104 Gainborough Drive, died Jan. 28, 2022.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Glover's Funeral Home.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be in Rock Hill AME Church Cemetery, Vance.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11.

Friends may call at the funeral home. The family will not be receiving guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.