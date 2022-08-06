Randy L. Bozard -- Santee

SANTEE -- Randy L. Bozard, 69, of Santee, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at Ott Funeral Home, 7305 Freedom Road, Branchville. The family will receive friends after the service at Ott Funeral Home. The Rev. Bobby Etheridge will be officiating.

He was the son of the late George McDonald Bozard and the late Ora Flake Bozard. He was a member of Mount Tabor Baptist Church. He was employed for many years at Greenwood Mills, Johnson Locksmith was the owner of B&B Lock and Key. He later retired from Zeus in Orangeburg.

Randy enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially fishing and boat riding with family and friends.

Survivors include his daughter, Christie Fender (Jamey); son Randall Bozard; and four grandchildren, Mason, Madison, Myles and Ava,

Online condolences can be made at www.ottfh.com.