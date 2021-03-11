 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Randy Creel -- Summerville
0 comments

Randy Creel -- Summerville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SUMMERVILLE -- Funeral services for Mr. Randy Creel, 55, of 101 Temuco Lane, Summerville, will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, at Little Rock Holiness Church, Cottageville, with Pastor John G. Creel officiating.

Friends may all the residence or Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Private visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 11. Online condolencecs an be made at www.Stevensfh.net.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News