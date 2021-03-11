Randy Creel -- Summerville

SUMMERVILLE -- Funeral services for Mr. Randy Creel, 55, of 101 Temuco Lane, Summerville, will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, at Little Rock Holiness Church, Cottageville, with Pastor John G. Creel officiating.

Friends may all the residence or Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Private visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 11. Online condolencecs an be made at www.Stevensfh.net.