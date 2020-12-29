 Skip to main content
Randy Cobbs -- Walterboro
Randy Cobbs -- Walterboro

WALTERBORO -- Randy Cobbs, 64, of Walterboro, passed away Dec. 25, 2020. at his residence.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1, and funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, in the Brown & Son Funeral Home chapel, 5901 W. Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George. Burial will be held at St. Luke United Methodist Church, Highway 15, St. George.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 W. Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George (843-563-4332).

Please adhere to COVID-19 guidelines for attendance and mask required.

