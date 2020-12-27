 Skip to main content
Randy Cobbs -- Walterboro
WALTERBORO -- Randy Cobbs, 64, of Walterboro, passed away on Dec. 25, 2020, at his residence.

Services are incomplete at this time.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George, SC 29477 (843-563-4332).

