Randy Anthony Crummie -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- Randy Anthony Crummie, 62, of Holly Hill, husband to Margaret Elaine (Platt) Crummie for 43 years, entered into eternal rest Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, surrounded by his family.

Born on July 27, 1959, in Holly Hill, Randy was a son of the late Floyd Crummie and Rena Mae (Russell) Crummie. Randy grew up in Holly Hill, he worked as a general superintendent for M.B. Kahn in Columbia for 31 years and he was looking forward to retirement soon. Randy was also a proud member of the Santee Indian Tribe in which he was elected chief. He enjoyed going fishing, playing golf and spending time with his family. He had a very likeable personality, and he often enjoyed good company which involved food. Randy was preceded in death by his parents; his brother-in-law, Johnny Platt; and his son-in-law, Trey Finley.

Those who will most cherish his memory are his dear wife, Margaret Crummie of Holly Hill; his daughters, Brandy Finley and Kayla Crummie, both of Holly Hill; his three grandsons, Shane Crummie of Fernandina, Florida, Landon Finley and Treydon Crummie; his sisters, Beverley Pratt (Puncho) and Marie Weatherford (Andy); his brother, Clinton Crummie (Christine), all of Holly Hill. Randy is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and members of his extended family.