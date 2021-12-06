Randolph “Sonny” Tager Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Randolph “Sonny” Tager Jr., 81, of Orangeburg passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Providence Baptist Church, 51 Providence Road in Orangeburg. Dr. Kimmett Lott will be officiating.

Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St. in Orangeburg.

Pallbearers will be Robbie Driggers, Terry Hair, Karl Davis Jr., A.D. Anderson, Ricky Carson and Gary Jacobs.

Mr. Tager was born on Sept. 17, 1940, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late Randolph Tager Sr. and the late Lillar Cook Tager. He was a member of Providence Baptist Church. He loved riding Harley Davidson motorcycles.

He was predeceased by his parents and his soul mate, Patsy J.King.

Survivors include his children, Deidra “Kay” Vinson (Henry), Deena Duffie (Brian), Carmen Thomas (Andy); Angela Weeks (Rusty); grandchildren, Regan Duffie, Kennedy Duffie, Brandon Thomas, Ricky Carson, Daniel Thomas (Sloan), Stephanie LaFrance, Victoria Thomas, Collin Stiglbauer, Cassidy Stiglbauer ; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Ruby Jourdain (Franklin), Jewel Hoffman (O'Neil); great friends, Robbie Driggers (Barbara), A.D. Anderson and a number a nieces and nephews.

Friends may call or come by the residence of Andy and Carmen Thomas at 1363 Beason Road in Orangeburg.

