Randolph Glynn Jr. -- Rowesville

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROWESVILLE -- Randolph Glynn Jr., 58, of 110 Oak St., died July 7, 2020, at Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence and the funeral home. The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

To plant a tree in memory of Randolph Glynn, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.