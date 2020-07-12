Randolph Glynn Jr. -- Rowesville
Randolph Glynn Jr.

ROWESVILLE -- Mr. Randolph Glynn Jr., 58, of 110 Oak St., died July 7, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

