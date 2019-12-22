{{featured_button_text}}
Randell L. Wise

DENMARK – Funeral services for Randell L. Wise, 48, of 748 Butler St., will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Mount Zion Baptist Church, with the burial to follow in Bamberg County Memory Gardens. The casket is to be placed in the church at noon. Mr. Wise died Tuesday, Dec. 17, at his residence.

The Denmark Chapel of Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

Friends may call at the residence of Ava Wise, 6282 Carolina Highway, Denmark, or at the church fellowship hall after the burial.

