DENMARK -- Randall L. Wise, 48, of 748 Butler St., Denmark, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, died at his residence.

Funeral services will be announced at a later date by the Denmark Chapel of Carroll Mortuary. Friends may call at the residence of Ava Wise, 6282 Carolina Highway, Denmark.

