Randall Henderson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Randall Henderson, 30, of 422 Lombard St., died Nov. 11, 2020, at tRMC following an extended illness.

Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

There will be no public viewing.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be mae at gloversfuneralhome.com